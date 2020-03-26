This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Medics among 170 Irish citizens travelling from Perth back to Ireland today

There are around 2,000 Irish citizens stranded in 83 countries around the world – most of these are in Australia.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 1:31 PM
42 minutes ago 8,202 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058332
A man wearing a face mask in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA
A man wearing a face mask in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport.
A man wearing a face mask in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport.
Image: PA

SOME OF THE Irish citizens who have been left stranded in Australia after a shutdown was announced on Monday, are being flown home today.

It’s been confirmed that 170 Irish citizens from Perth, Australia left on a flight yesterday afternoon, organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs, embassies in Australia, and the airline Qantas.

This group, which includes a group of Irish medics, will travel through the UK before arriving back in Ireland today.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is recommending that any Irish citizens in Australia who have not already done so to contact the Irish Embassy in Canberra or Consulate General in Sydney by email: canberraem@dfa.ie and sydney@dfa.ie.

The Department said yesterday that it’s leaving “no stone unturned” in its efforts to assist over 2,000 Irish citizens who are stranded abroad in 86 due to countries closing their borders and flights being grounded because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of Irish citizens are stranded in Australia, with a “couple of hundred” in New Zealand, a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said. There are around 100 Irish citizens stranded in Peru, where the Irish government plans to send a chartered flight to pick up citizens.

There are other citizens, in smaller groups, left stranded in countries such as Thailand and Argentina.

At the moment, the Irish government is urging citizens to book a flight on the little remaining commercial flights, where possible. Other efforts will be made for citizens who are left stranded in countries where there already is a shutdown.

Related Reads

25.03.20 'This eclipses the shutdowns following 9/11': The battle to get 2,000 Irish citizens home
24.03.20 Irish stranded in Australia: 'The airports are full of Irish people; I was quoted €9,000 for a flight home'
21.03.20 Simon Coveney reassures Irish citizens stuck in Peru amid reports that 'all airports to close tonight'

“We are witnessing the biggest shutdown in global aviation since the dawn of commercial flight,” a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

We have never seen anything like it before, it eclipses the shutdowns following the September 11th attacks and the volcanic ash crisis.The situation is fast-moving and volatile.  

If you are on a flight from Australia back to Ireland, or are a healthcare worker looking to get back home to Ireland, you can get in touch at: grainne@thejournal.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie