Two Irish men charged with attempted murder in Australia following shooting of man (53)

TWO IRISH MEN have been charged with attempted murder in Australia following a shooting last week that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Mark Dixon (30) and Jack Harvey (26) were arrested on Wednesday in Broken Head in New South Wales in south-eastern Australia.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of the men after the shooting of a 53-year-old man at a home on 21 February.

Victoria Police Homicide Squad charged the two Irish men with one count of attempted murder on Wednesday.

The injured man from Sydney is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.