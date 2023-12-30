Artisan toiletries, a Palestinian thobe and tracksuit tops among gifts to ministers in 2023

IT’S THE TIME of the year that’s most associated with giving, but it’s not the only time when exchanging gifts occurs – especially if you’re a politician.

The custom of gift-giving is a regular occurrence when dignitaries or other heads of state visit Ireland, and when our Taoiseach or ministers travel abroad.

The three busiest members of Cabinet in any given year tend to be the Taoiseach and, given their roles promoting Ireland’s interests on the world stage, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) sets out strict rules around the acceptance of gifts by civil servants, and those valued at more than €650 are not allowed to be accepted by TDs, unless they are given by a friend or relative.

However, there is generally no objection to the acceptance of gifts as part of routine hospitality, including those of modest value.

The Journal asked each of their three departments for details of gifts received this year, though the Department of An Taoiseach said it did not have records of anything given to Leo Varadkar for 2023.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, in his role as Minister for Foreign Affairs, received ten gifts this year arising from trips to Northern Ireland, the United States and Middle East.

In March, Martin was given a digital photo frame by the New York-based stock exchange the Nasdaq, while later he was given four tracksuit tops by the Irish Consulate General in Boston.

He also received framed pictures from Northern Ireland’s Peace Players and the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland.

In July, Martin’s South African counterpart Dr Naledi Pandor gifted him a wooden animal sculpture.

And following his trip to Israel, Palestine and Jordan in September, the Tánaiste received gifts from officials in all three locations.

These included books from the National Library of Israel, a framed picture and a traditional Palestinian thobe from President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, a letter opener from King Abdullah of Jordan and artisan toiletries and confectionary from Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is storing all of these gifts.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin received four gifts – all books – when she travelled to France.

Two books were gifted to the minister by the Mayor of Saint Denis, a suburb of Paris – a guide to north Paris and a history of Saint Denis – while two more books were gifted to her by the Irish Cultural Centre.

All are being held in the minister’s office by her department.