The 8 at 8 Two men charged in Chloe Mitchell murder investigation, ten dead in Australia bus crash, and four children amongst asylum seekers forced into homelessness.
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Chloe Mitchell

1. Detectives investigating the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have charged two men in connection to the case in the early hours of this morning.

Australia bus crash 

2. A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police have said.

International protection 

3. Almost 1,400 international protection applicants have been forced into homelessness this year due to a lack of state accommodation, including four unaccompanied minors, the Irish Refugee Council has highlighted.

Defence Forces 

4. Freshly revealed documents have cast a light on divisions within management of the state’s defence structures as civil servants and military chiefs sought to respond to an increasing amount of military abuse allegations. 

HSE recruitment

5. The HSE has launched a national and international recruitment campaign to recruit  consultants for the Irish health service, urging many healthcare workers abroad to return home.

Remote work

6. Two fully remote workers outline why they made the decision and what the challenges and benefits are of working from home.

“Last year, I traded a job in luxury retail in London, where I was based for seven years, for a fully remote position as a Growth Adviser, based out of Donegal, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Gender biases 

7. Data tracking biases against women has shown no progress over the past decade, with prejudices remaining “deeply embedded” in society despite rights campaigns such as MeToo, a UN report said Monday.

Energy poverty

8. The Government being urged to take decisive action to tackle energy poverty and break Ireland’s reliance on fossil fuel home-heating ahead of next winter. 

Making a difference

