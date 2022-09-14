104 Irish parks and gardens win Green Flag award

THE NUMBER OF Green Flag awards issued for Ireland has hit a record-breaking number this year, with 104 parks and gardens receiving an award.

The Green Flag Award for parks is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world. It is only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management and excellence of visitor attractions.

Of the 104 Green Flag sites Ireland has been awarded this year, 85 are formal public sites and 19 are volunteer run community sites.

This year marked the second year of the roll-out of the Green Heritage Site Accreditation across Ireland.

This accreditation is awarded to public green spaces of historical importance, that actively understand, manage, and promote their heritage which makes them unique.

12 Irish Green Flag sites have now been accredited to Green Heritage Accreditation standard. This is an addition of five sites this year to last year’s total of seven.

Ireland has also secured more Green Flag awards this year than any other country other than the UK.

Out of 136 Green Flags awarded in Europe today, 104 were in awarded to Ireland.

This year, participating European countries included Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland.

An Taisce Environmental Education run the Green Flag award for parks scheme each year within the Republic of Ireland.

“The continued success of the Green Flag award in Ireland is a great measure of how much the country values parks and green spaces – and how well managed many of them are,” Emlyn Cullen, programme manager at the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, said.

“I’d like to say well done to everyone who works in the sector here for their ongoing commitment,” Cullen said.

“You make a huge positive impact on your local communities and the natural environment.”

The full list of winners can be found here.