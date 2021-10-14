Irish passport holders in the UK can apply for Digital Covid Certs from tomorrow

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that Irish passport holders in the UK who are fully vaccinated will be able to apply for an EU Digital Covid Certificate from tomorrow.

It comes two weeks after they extended the service, which came into effect in Ireland in July, to Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland who were fully vaccinated there.

Applicants must be 18 or over and hold a valid Irish passport and a vaccination certificate, including a valid QR code, for any of the EU’s approved jabs (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen).

They can apply online at the self-service Digital Covid Certificate online portal.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he is “delighted” about the development.

“The Third Country portal is being made available to Irish passport holders on a phased basis, and with 8,000 certificates already issued to those vaccinated in Northern Ireland, this service will support the free and safe travel for Irish passport holders within the EU.”

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy also welcomed the announcement, calling it part of the government’s commitment to the Diaspora “to address and remove barriers to them returning home”.

“I know that the further extension of the EU DCC to Irish citizens outside of the EU in November will be warmly welcomed by Irish communities across the world,” he said.

The service will be further extended again to be available to Irish passport holders vaccinated outside of the EU in November.