Irish men and women who died in wars or during UN service remembered

IRISH MEN AND women who lost their lives in past wars or on service with the United Nations have been remembered today in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and members of the cabinet were among those who took part in the act of commemoration at Collins Barracks.

The date falls every year on the Sunday closest to 11 July, the anniversary of the signing of the 1921 truce which ended the war of independence.

Following the laying of a wreath by the president, a minute’s silence was observed.

The annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, to honour all those Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations was held in Collins Barracks in Dublin City this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9GfpwMARf — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) July 12, 2020 Source: MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm /Twitter

This year the ceremony was closed to the public in line with coronavirus regulations.

Those who have died with Covid-19 were also remembered at the event.

Ceremonies were also held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford. These were similarly closed to members of the public.