This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish men and women who died in wars or during UN service remembered

President Michael D Higgins led the commemoration event at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,524 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148152
President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks in Dublin today.
Image: PA
President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks in Dublin today.
President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks in Dublin today.
Image: PA

IRISH MEN AND women who lost their lives in past wars or on service with the United Nations have been remembered today in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and members of the cabinet were among those who took part in the act of commemoration at Collins Barracks.

The date falls every year on the Sunday closest to 11 July, the anniversary of the signing of the 1921 truce which ended the war of independence.

Following the laying of a wreath by the president, a minute’s silence was observed.

This year the ceremony was closed to the public in line with coronavirus regulations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Those who have died with Covid-19 were also remembered at the event.

Ceremonies were also held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford. These were similarly closed to members of the public.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie