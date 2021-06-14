#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Pharmacists to begin administering Covid-19 vaccines from today

The system will open for people over the age of 50 today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 14 Jun 2021, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 7,672 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5465938
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

IRISH PHARMACISTS WILL begin administering Covid-19 vaccines from today.

People over the age of 50 who have not yet received a vaccine will be eligible to get a jab from their local pharmacy today.

More than 1,000 pharmacists are expected to administer vaccines to members of the public, and appointments can be made on pharmacists’ individual websites rather than via the HSE portal.

A small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are to be made available to pharmacies to vaccinate those who have missed out on a vaccine or who have not been able to get to a vaccination centre.

Some mRNA vaccines could be made available at a later date.

Pharmacists are due to get €35 per vaccine dose administered, the same figure as GPS, plus €10 for each patient who is entered into the system.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said earlier this month that the move would prevent people from having to travel long distances to vaccination centres.

“People have been clamouring to get vaccinated in their local pharmacy, by their local pharmacist, and there’s been a lot of public frustration that’s just taken so long to get the vaccines delivered to pharmacies,” he said.

“But certainly the objective now is to vaccinate people in their local community, rather than them all having to travel to vaccination centres.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie