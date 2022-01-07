#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish Prison Service cancels in person visits to inmates in all jails in response to Covid-19

Family visits will be temporarily suspended from 10 January until 24 January, 2022.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 7 Jan 2022, 9:10 PM
46 minutes ago 2,720 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5649018
Mountjoy Prison is one of the facilities affected.
Image: Sam Boal
Mountjoy Prison is one of the facilities affected.
Mountjoy Prison is one of the facilities affected.
Image: Sam Boal

THE IRISH PRISON Service (IPS) has suspended visits by relatives as part of their Covid-19 response.

The IPS has announced that all physical family visits will be temporarily suspended from 10 January until 24 January, 2022.

The service will continue to provide video visits and prisoners will be entitled to receive one video visit per week.

A spokesperson said that the IPS understood concerns for families and prisoners.

“The Irish Prison Service is aware of the importance of visits to prisoners and their families however due to the widespread community transmission of Covid 19.  

“Any person who has at this stage has booked a visit should note that they will not be facilitated with access to the prison and no further bookings will be available at this time.

“This restriction will be reviewed in advance of the expiry of the 14 day suspension period, with any extension (or removal) of those restrictions being based on infection control advice at the time.

“All prisoners will continue to have access to the Video Visiting System and will be entitled to receive 1 family video visit per week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Professional visits by legal advisors will, where possible, be conducted virtually but a physical visit may be facilitated,” he said.

The IPS said that physical visits requested on compassionate grounds by family members will be considered on a case by case basis but will only be granted in exceptional circumstances.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie