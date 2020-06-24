Guinness launches €14m fund to help Irish pubs recover from Covid-19 lockdown

A NEW €14 MILLION fund has been launched to help Irish pubs recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The fund, which is being managed by Guinness, will focus on providing bars and pubs with practical equipment to give them an opportunity to operate safely in future.

The company will provide the funding over a two-year period for help implementing new social distancing measures, digital skills training and contactless technology.

Bar owners will also receive regular updates on best practice training and resources, and applications for access to the fund open today.

However, Guinness’ parent company Diageo also called on the government to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector.

“The hospitality sector in Ireland requires long-term investment and support to get back up and running,” Diageo Ireland’s managing director Oliver Loomes said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Not only has the financial impact to their business been significant, but they have missed their place at the centre of Ireland’s social fabric.”

He added that the fund was part of the company’s commitment to the future of Irish pubs, but said it was essential for the Irish government to contribute to a sustainable hospitality and bar sector.