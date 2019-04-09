Rail services suspended between Bray and Greystones due to incident on track

RAIL SERVICES BETWEEN Bray and Greystones have been suspended due to an incident on the track.

Irish Rail tweeted that services had been suspended on the line between the two stations.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

“Services suspended between Bray and Greystones at present due to incident on the line,” Irish Rail said.

Dublin Bus or Go Ahead bus services will honour rail tickets between Bray and Greystones while services are suspended.

Bus transfers will operate for Rosslare services.