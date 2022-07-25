Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

Irish Rail admits it 'ruined a day out' yesterday as full probe ordered into Dart 'chaos'

Thousands had descended on Bray for the annual air show.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 25 Jul 2022, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 16,757 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825099
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A SPOKESMAN FOR Irish Rail this morning said there will be a full investigation into the “chaotic and upsetting” scenes at Bray Dart Station yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of people had travelled to the Wicklow town for the Bray Air Display, which took place for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the day was marred by transport chaos which Irish Rail said was brought about by people manually opening the doors of the Dart and walking on the tracks. 

Many people present inside the trains said that the heat was becoming unbearable and that the doors were opened to allow better airflow onto the carriages. 

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said a Dart was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the station just before 3pm when a number of people forced open the doors and walked on the track.

In a statement yesterday, Iarnród Éireann said that while people were “understandably anxious to reach the station on such a busy and warm day” this turned a delay outside Bray of just over five minutes into one which has impacted services for up to two hours.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning. spokesman for Irish Rail, Barry Kenny, said that the actions of some people who “had genuine concerns” for their well-being led to significant disruption on the line. 

“This is one of the busiest and traditionally best days on the Dart and it became chaotic and very upsetting for a lot of people and certainly I think we’ve ruined the day out for a lot of people and we understand that.”

Addressing the issue of the heat in the carriages, Kenny explained: “The warmth on board with the various trains involved would either have had openable windows or air conditioning one or the other.

“When a train is stopped, obviously, that reduces the airflow through the train and because of the fact that there was people on the track at this stage, it couldn’t move and it did get very, very warm.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie