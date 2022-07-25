Irish Rail admits it 'ruined a day out' yesterday as full probe ordered into Dart 'chaos'

A SPOKESMAN FOR Irish Rail this morning said there will be a full investigation into the “chaotic and upsetting” scenes at Bray Dart Station yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of people had travelled to the Wicklow town for the Bray Air Display, which took place for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the day was marred by transport chaos which Irish Rail said was brought about by people manually opening the doors of the Dart and walking on the tracks.

Many people present inside the trains said that the heat was becoming unbearable and that the doors were opened to allow better airflow onto the carriages.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said a Dart was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the station just before 3pm when a number of people forced open the doors and walked on the track.

In a statement yesterday, Iarnród Éireann said that while people were “understandably anxious to reach the station on such a busy and warm day” this turned a delay outside Bray of just over five minutes into one which has impacted services for up to two hours.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning. spokesman for Irish Rail, Barry Kenny, said that the actions of some people who “had genuine concerns” for their well-being led to significant disruption on the line.

“This is one of the busiest and traditionally best days on the Dart and it became chaotic and very upsetting for a lot of people and certainly I think we’ve ruined the day out for a lot of people and we understand that.”

Addressing the issue of the heat in the carriages, Kenny explained: “The warmth on board with the various trains involved would either have had openable windows or air conditioning one or the other.

“When a train is stopped, obviously, that reduces the airflow through the train and because of the fact that there was people on the track at this stage, it couldn’t move and it did get very, very warm.”