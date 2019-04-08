This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Irish Rail releases CCTV footage of moment truck crashes into Amiens Street bridge

Train services were temporarily suspended between Connolly and Tara Street following the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Apr 2019, 7:45 PM
23 minutes ago 4,653 Views 4 Comments
IRISH RAIL HAS released CCTV footage of the moment a truck crashed into a bridge on Amiens Street in Dublin earlier today.

Train services were temporarily suspended between Connolly and Tara Street following the incident.

Engineers then checked the bridge and deemed it safe for traffic to pass through again. 

Releasing the CCTV footage, Irish Rail tweeted: “Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime. 

“Know your load height for the safety of all.”

This incident comes after a truck struck the Amien Street bridge on 15 March. 

Services between Connolly Station and Pearse Station were suspended for over an hour as a result. 

