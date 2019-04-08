Irish Rail releases CCTV footage of moment truck crashes into Amiens Street bridge

IRISH RAIL HAS released CCTV footage of the moment a truck crashed into a bridge on Amiens Street in Dublin earlier today.

Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime.



Know your load height for the safety of all. @RSAIreland pic.twitter.com/IDA648GMLm — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 8, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Train services were temporarily suspended between Connolly and Tara Street following the incident.

Engineers then checked the bridge and deemed it safe for traffic to pass through again.

“Know your load height for the safety of all.”

This incident comes after a truck struck the Amien Street bridge on 15 March.

Services between Connolly Station and Pearse Station were suspended for over an hour as a result.