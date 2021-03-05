Delays to train services after truck crashes through level crossing barrier in Dublin

IRISH RAIL REPORTED delays to services after a truck crashed through a closed level crossing causing major delays to services.

The incident at Coolmine Level Crossing, near Blanchardstown, Dublin, affected services on the Maynooth and Sligo rail lines this morning.

Irish Rail stated on Twitter that gardai and engineers were called to the scene at 9am. Footage released by the company shows a white van smashing through the crossing, striking a barrier.

Just a second or so before the truck launched the white metal work barrier across the tracks a walker was seen passing the spot.

Irish Rail has said that the Maynooth and Sligo line services have now resumed.

Last summer Irish Rail reported that incidents at level crossings had reduced dramatically.

There are currently 948 level crossings on the Iarnród Éireann network. These are a combination of automated CCTV crossings, manned crossing and unmanned user operated crossings.

This is down from over 2,000 crossings at the turn of the century.