Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 9 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo Emergency services are currently at the scene, between Thurles and Portlaoise stations.
# Irish Rail
Emergency services at scene of fatal incident on Limerick-Heuston rail line
Services are currently not operating in the area.
16.3k
0
Updated 27 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 27 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending a fatal incident on the Limerick to Heuston Station train line, Irish Rail has said. 

Irish Rail said on Twitter this afternoon that there is a “major disruption to services” on the rail line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise, which is closed until further notice. The incident happened between Thurles and Portlaoise Station.

The company has confirmed there has been a fatal incident. 

Services are currently not operating in the area.

A spokesperson for Iarnróid Éireann told The Journal that the incident has impacted passengers on the 8.30am service from Limerick to Heuston Station in Dublin and that passengers are still onboard the train as emergency services attend the situation.

The spokesperson added that this incident is expected to have a big impact on those travelling from Clare to Dublin for All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final today.

Iarnróid Éireann are suggesting those who are planning to travel from Clare today look for alternative methods of transport as there is “no guarantee” that the line between the two stations will reopen soon.

The train service said they could not confirm that a bus service will run from Ballybrophy station on Twitter.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags