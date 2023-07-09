Emergency services at scene of fatal incident on Limerick-Heuston rail line

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 27 minutes ago
EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending a fatal incident on the Limerick to Heuston Station train line, Irish Rail has said.
Irish Rail said on Twitter this afternoon that there is a “major disruption to services” on the rail line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise, which is closed until further notice. The incident happened between Thurles and Portlaoise Station.
The company has confirmed there has been a fatal incident.
Services are currently not operating in the area.
Emergency services are attending a fatal incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise. The line is closed between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 9, 2023
The line will remain closed until further notice.
Update to follow. -CL https://t.co/UfK5UC3fpT
A spokesperson for Iarnróid Éireann told The Journal that the incident has impacted passengers on the 8.30am service from Limerick to Heuston Station in Dublin and that passengers are still onboard the train as emergency services attend the situation.
The spokesperson added that this incident is expected to have a big impact on those travelling from Clare to Dublin for All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final today.
Iarnróid Éireann are suggesting those who are planning to travel from Clare today look for alternative methods of transport as there is “no guarantee” that the line between the two stations will reopen soon.
The train service said they could not confirm that a bus service will run from Ballybrophy station on Twitter.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site