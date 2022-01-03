Irish Rail cancels services due to Covid-19 infections and close contact staff abscences

IRISH RAIL HAS cancelled a number of services over the coming week due to “Covid-19 and close contact absences”.

The company announced the temporary service alterations which will run from tomorrow, Tuesday, until Friday.

They made the announcement on their website today and apologised for the disruption.

The services are: the 06:12hrs & 07:19hrs Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock, the 06:30hrs Carlow to Heuston and the 07:35hrs Newbridge to Heuston.

The 08:17hrs, 10:32hrs, 12:35hrs, 17:30hrs, 17:52hrs, 19:32hrs & 21:35hrs Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock are also due to suffer.

The 15:08hrs Newbridge to Pearse Street Station and the 07:26hrs, 09:11hrs, 11:30hrs, 16:28hrs, 16:59hrs, 18:40hrs, 20:30hrs & 22:30hrs Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch.

Finally there will be disruption on the 13:30hrs & 18:17hrs Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge.

The company said: “We are working to ensure that your journey is a safe one during COVID-19.

“Customers are asked at all times to act in line with Government and health authorities’ advice regarding travel by public transport.”

They have appealed to service users to social distance on journeys and avoid travel “unless your journey is for essential work, education, care provision or medical purposes”.

They have also advised that, until further notice, that those who travel by Intercity should book their travel in advance at this website, including holders of free travel passes or existing valid tickets.

“This will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment,” the company explained.