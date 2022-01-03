#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 3 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish Rail cancels services due to Covid-19 infections and close contact staff abscences

The rail service cancellations are centred around Leinster.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 3 Jan 2022, 8:08 PM
23 minutes ago 5,684 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5645091
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH RAIL HAS cancelled a number of services over the coming week due to “Covid-19 and close contact absences”.

The company announced the temporary service alterations which will run from tomorrow, Tuesday, until Friday. 

They made the announcement on their website today and apologised for the disruption. 

The services are: the 06:12hrs & 07:19hrs Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock, the 06:30hrs Carlow to Heuston and the 07:35hrs Newbridge to Heuston.

The 08:17hrs, 10:32hrs, 12:35hrs, 17:30hrs, 17:52hrs, 19:32hrs & 21:35hrs Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock are also due to suffer.

The 15:08hrs Newbridge to Pearse Street Station and the 07:26hrs, 09:11hrs, 11:30hrs, 16:28hrs, 16:59hrs, 18:40hrs, 20:30hrs & 22:30hrs Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch.

Finally there will be disruption on the 13:30hrs & 18:17hrs Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge.

The company said: “We are working to ensure that your journey is a safe one during COVID-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Customers are asked at all times to act in line with Government and health authorities’ advice regarding travel by public transport.”

They have appealed to service users to social distance on journeys and avoid travel “unless your journey is for essential work, education, care provision or medical purposes”.

They have also advised that, until further notice, that those who travel by Intercity should book their travel in advance at this website, including holders of free travel passes or existing valid tickets.

“This will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment,” the company explained.   

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie