Saturday 4 May, 2019
Irish Rail services face disruption this Bank Holiday weekend as the company carries out repairs

Passengers have been reminded to check timetables before travelling.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 4 May 2019, 9:30 AM
56 minutes ago 3,193 Views 9 Comments
An Irish Rail train (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie
IRISH RAIL HAS warned passengers of disruptions to some of its services over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The company has advised customers that services on some of its routes will be suspended between today and Monday as it carries out repairs to some of its tracks.

On Saturday and Sunday, workers will carry out “major track works” on routes into Dublin’s Heuston Station between Hazelhatch and Newbridge in Kildare.

DART services will also be affected in north Dublin, with track works set to be carried out at Clongriffin and Malahide.

Irish Rail says it will provide bus transfers to passengers on all affected intercity trains to and from Heuston Station.

Meanwhile, no trains will operate between Howth Junction and Malahide, but Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets for passengers in affected areas.

Northern commuter lines will also be affected, with bus transfers operating between Connolly and Malahide and trains between Malahide and Drogheda/Dundalk set to run on a revised schedule.

Bus transfers will also operate between Connolly and Drogheda for Belfast Enterprise services, with trains subsequently operating between Drogheda and Belfast.

On Monday, DART and commuter routes will operate a Sunday service as a result of the Bank Holiday, while Cork Commuter services will operate hourly between Cork and Cobh and Cork and Midleton. Some intercity services will also change.

Passengers are advised to check timetables and whether their service is affected before travelling.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

