This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Rail criticised after Indian man and parents suffer racist abuse on Belfast to Dublin train

Prasun Bhattacharjee spoke to RTÉ’s Liveline yesterday about the incident.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 10:10 PM
27 minutes ago 3,689 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4678359
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL HAS been criticised after an Indian man and his parents were racially abused by a man on the Belfast to Dublin train on Sunday evening.

Prasun Bhattacharjee – an Indian national travelling around Ireland – spoke to RTÉ’s Liveline yesterday about the incident, which occurred on the 7.05pm Enterprise service from Belfast to Dublin. 

Bhattacharjee said that a man sat down next to him and his family and verbally abused them over the course of an hour. 

“One person who was on the same coach, he abused us for our skin colour, our nationality, all those things,” said Bhattacharjee.

We felt so bad. He sat beside us after boarding and he was drunk I think.

He said that staff were notified but that the man didn’t stop, and kept saying “why don’t you know English, why have you come here, you shouldn’t have come here”.

Prasun’s account was backed up by another man, Peter, who also called into the show. Peter said that the security guard who came along to intervene didn’t do enough to assist Prasun and his parents.

A third passenger called into Liveline today to further back up Prasun’s account. Emma Gorman shared some audio of the incident, in which the man can be heard openly verbally abusing Prasun and his family. 

“Go back to Pakistan, no one has the balls to fucking say it,” the man can be heard to say.  “You live under Irish rules or else f*ck off back home,” he says at another point. 

Gorman also said that not enough was done by Irish Rail staff, and that she and other passengers were scared to intervene.

“We were actually quite frightened of this man, it’s hard to know now a days if somebody is going to punch you or stab you,” she said.

I don’t think it should be up to passengers to risk their own safety.

In a statement to Liveline, an irish Rail spokesperson said that there were two staff members onboard the service and that they “did arrange for security to escort the person from the station when the train arrived at Connolly”.

“Every station where the Enterprise Service stops has staff at the station,” the spokesperson said. 

“On the wider issue of staffing. We are in the process of introducing Onboard Customer Service Agents all of our Intercity trains.

“Previous to this there were only Customer Service presences on Cork and Belfast services.

Their role is to assist customers onboard with any queries they may have, helping customers find their pre booked seats, keep customers informed if delays occur and act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie