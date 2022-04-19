#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

Fancy being a train driver? Iarnród Éireann is launching a major recruitment drive

Up to 80 driver jobs are up for grabs.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,079 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741951
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IARNRÓÐ ÉIREANN IS launching a new recruitment drive and is looking for new drivers, station staff and apprentices.

Over 150 positions available with record investment set to see rail services expand

Investment in the network, fleet and customer service is set to see the role of rail expand significantly, the company said in a statement.

Beginning today, Iarnród Éireann will advertise for the following roles:

  • A panel for up to 80 drivers
  • 30 apprenticeships roles across fitter, electrician and heavy vehicle mechanic trades
  • At least 20 positions for station workers
  • 30 positions for on-board customer service officers

Iarnród Éireann said the driver roles will be based at a number of locations, including Dublin (including DART), Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk, Limerick, Galway, Mallow, Portlaoise, Sligo and Waterford.

Irish Rail is asking women to consider driving roles, with recent trainee classes including the first 50:50 driver class in gender balance in the railway’s history.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is also asking those interested in apprenticeships to do a preview quiz online in advance of the recruitment campaign commencing next week.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “We are seeing great interest in careers in Iarnród Éireann from a range of backgrounds – we are a diverse and inclusive employer, and in particular we urge more women to apply for driver roles, and are encouraged by the increasing interest from women in recent recruitment drives.

“We don’t just offer jobs, we offer careers and opportunities. I myself joined the railway as an Apprentice, and with a European Railway and CIPD-award winning Talent Management function within Iarnród Éireann, we believe we stand alongside any organisation in enabling our people to make the most of their potential.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie