Fancy being a train driver? Iarnród Éireann is launching a major recruitment drive

IARNRÓÐ ÉIREANN IS launching a new recruitment drive and is looking for new drivers, station staff and apprentices.

Over 150 positions available with record investment set to see rail services expand

Investment in the network, fleet and customer service is set to see the role of rail expand significantly, the company said in a statement.

Beginning today, Iarnród Éireann will advertise for the following roles:

A panel for up to 80 drivers

30 apprenticeships roles across fitter, electrician and heavy vehicle mechanic trades

At least 20 positions for station workers

30 positions for on-board customer service officers

Iarnród Éireann said the driver roles will be based at a number of locations, including Dublin (including DART), Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk, Limerick, Galway, Mallow, Portlaoise, Sligo and Waterford.

Irish Rail is asking women to consider driving roles, with recent trainee classes including the first 50:50 driver class in gender balance in the railway’s history.

It is also asking those interested in apprenticeships to do a preview quiz online in advance of the recruitment campaign commencing next week.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “We are seeing great interest in careers in Iarnród Éireann from a range of backgrounds – we are a diverse and inclusive employer, and in particular we urge more women to apply for driver roles, and are encouraged by the increasing interest from women in recent recruitment drives.

“We don’t just offer jobs, we offer careers and opportunities. I myself joined the railway as an Apprentice, and with a European Railway and CIPD-award winning Talent Management function within Iarnród Éireann, we believe we stand alongside any organisation in enabling our people to make the most of their potential.”