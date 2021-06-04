Bank Holiday weekend trains: Some altered Irish Rail services and Bray to Greystones Dart suspended

PEOPLE PLANNING TO travel on Irish Rail this Bank Holiday weekend are advised that some schedules have been revised and pre-booking is required on intercity services.

Due to track works on the line, services between Bray and Greystones in Wicklow will be suspended from 8.15pm this evening until Monday night.

Rail tickets are valid on Dublin Bus/GoAhead bus services between the two areas.

Dart services will continue to operate between Howth, Malahide and Bray.

The Rosslare Europort to Dublin Connolly line will operate but there will be bus transfers between Greystones and Connolly station.

In terms of all other Irish Rail routes, customers are advised to check times before travel in case of any Bank Holiday weekend schedule alterations.

In general, Saturday services will operate as normal. Sunday services will operate with some changes on intercity routes.

On Monday, the Dart and Dublin commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule.

All other trains will operate to a revised schedule.

A 50% capacity limit is still in place on all public transport. Pre-booking is mandatory for all intercity Irish Rail routes and people are advised to avoid the busiest times on Dart and commuter services.

Face coverings are also mandatory on all trains and in stations.