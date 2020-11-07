#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 November 2020
Irish Rail services suspended through Connolly this weekend and next

Full Dart services will operate weekdays.

By Adam Daly Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 7:00 AM
37 minutes ago 2,265 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5256336
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

IRISH RAIL USERS will face some disruption over the next two weekends as works are carried out which will impact services to and through Dublin’s Connolly station. 

The disruptions will be caused by the continuation of the final phase of Irish Rail’s major city centre resignalling project.

The €120 million project will result in the resignalling of the Dart network from Howth/Malahide to Sandymount, increasing the number of trains which can operate during peak hours.

The final phase of the project, which began on 20 October, covers Killester to Connolly Station, and the wider Connolly Station area, including to Glasnevin Junction on the Maynooth line.

Service altercations as a result of this phase are as follows:

Weekends: 7-8 and 14-15 November

  • DART services will be suspended between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock. Bus operators will accept rail tickets. DART services will operate between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones only
  • Maynooth services will operate an hourly service to/from Docklands Station, instead of Connolly
  • M3 Parkway services will be suspended
  • Northern Commuter services (Drogheda) will operate an hourly service to/from Malahide, with bus transfers between Malahide and Dublin Connolly
  • Belfast Enterprise: Service will operate between Belfast and Drogheda, with bus transfers between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly
  • Sligo Intercity: a revised schedule will operate between Sligo and Maynooth, with bus transfers between Maynooth and Dublin Connolly
  • Rosslare Intercity: Service will operate between Rosslare Europort and Bray, with bus transfers between Bray and Dublin Connolly

Weekdays: Monday 9 to Friday 13 November:

  • DART services will resume to a full timetable from Monday 9 November, one week ahead of schedule.
  • Drogheda, Maynooth and M3 Parkway services will operate to a revised and reduced schedule. M3 Parkway services will operate at morning and evening peak only.
  • Belfast, Sligo and Rosslare services will operate as normal

Source: Iarnrod Eireann/YouTube

Irish Rail has said the resignalling will result in increased numbers of trains which can operate during peak hours, improved punctuality due to the modernisation of signalling, and uninterruptible power supplies to ensure higher reliability.

The project is being funded by the National Transport Authority and the European Union Connecting Europe Facility.

