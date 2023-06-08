Advertisement

# Disruption
Irish Rail tells customers to expect 'significant delays' on services after signalling issue
In a statement, the transport network said that the signalling fault has since been resolved and services have resumed.
1 hour ago

IRISH RAIL HAS warned customers to expect significant delays on some services this afternoon after it worked to fix a “major signalling issue”.

Services were suspended earlier on all routes to and from Dublin’s Connolly Station, including all DART services, from around 2.10pm to 3.10pm due to the signalling fault. 

In a statement on its website, the transport network said that the fault has since been resolved and DART services, as well as services from Connolly, have resumed.

Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services have also resumed.

Irish Rail said there will be significant delays on DART services (Howth/Malahide to Greystones), as well as Connolly to Maynooth, Sligo, Dundalk and Greystones.

There will also be delays on Northern Commuter services, Phoenix Park Tunnel services, Maynooth Commuter services and Sligo and Belfast Intercity services.

It said the 15:20 service from Connolly to Belfast and the 15:00 service from Connolly to Sligo are both delayed by around 45 minutes.

Some Northern Commuter services can also expect delays of around 45 minutes, while delays of around 30 minutes are expected on some Maynooth Commuter services.

“Iarnród Éireann apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the statement concluded.

Author
Jane Moore
