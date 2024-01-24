Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Trolley Service

Irish Rail is 'in the market' to restore dining service on all routes - but it'll come down to cost

The trolley service was taken off trains at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has never fully returned.
7
3.1k
1 hour ago

IRISH RAIL IS “in the market” to restore the dining cart service on all routes, but whether the plan comes to fruition will depend on cost.

The trolley service was taken off trains at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has never fully returned.

The dining cart resumed on the Dublin-Cork route in April 2023 but most lines remain without the service.

At the Oireachtas Transport Committee this afternoon, politicians asked Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade about the current status of the service and about its profitability when it was operational.

Meade said that “even back in the boom time”, the railway operator was paying for a catering company to provide the service on trains.

“We were paying an annual contribution and the operator was making what they could off of that,” Meade said.

“Post-Covid, people wanted to shift all the risk onto the rail company. The kind of numbers that were being suggested were just just not tenable for us,” he said.

“However, we did use the budget we had to put on the Cork service because that for us was the premier route – it’s the longest route, it catches Kerry, it catches Limerick, so we were getting a decent benefit of it.”

Meade said that rolling it back out on the Cork route first “allows suppliers to understand what the market is now like, how many people use it, and what the footfall would be”.

“We are currently in the market to restore a full service but it will come down to a cost factor,” he said.

“We’re all seeing cost inflation in every aspect of life now. But we would hope to be able to put services back on all routes post that procurement process.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     