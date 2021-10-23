Rail services in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Dublin and Louth impacted by major works this weekend

IRISH RAIL PASSENGERS will face significant disruptions for services this bank holiday weekend as major works in Dublin, Louth, Limerick, Clare, and Cork get underway.

Starting today, revised timetables are in place with bus transfers serving lines that have been closed.

In Cork, services will remain suspended between Cork and Mallow as part of the €12 million upgrade project until Tuesday 26 October.

Bus transfers are in place to Mallow, and that includes all trips from Cork to Dublin and Cork to Tralee as well. The daily 6.15am train from Cork to Dublin Heuston is also cancelled this weekend.

Also, from today until Tuesday the Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services are suspended too, with bus transfers in place instead.

In Dublin, the Dart line from Connolly to Howth and Malahide is suspended from today until Monday, with both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead accepting rail tickets on bus services during this time.

That means Darts will not be running to Malahide, Portmarnock, Clongriffin, Howth, Sutton, Bayside, Howth Junction and Donaghmede, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Harmonstown, Killester and Clontarf stations this weekend.

However, the DART will run as normal from Connolly to Bray and Greystones all weekend.

⌚️ Check your times before travel this October Bank Holiday weekend

🚧 Works affecting services in Cork area, Connolly to Howth/Drogheda, and Limerick to Ennis

ℹ️ Full info at https://t.co/r50m2431AZ

😷 Please wear face coverings at all times @TFIupdates pic.twitter.com/Ku3JUVoxli — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) October 20, 2021

InNorthern Commuter services from Connolly to Drogheda are suspended for the weekend. Once again Dublin Bus will accept tickets.

The trains will not be running to Laytown, Gormonstown, Skerries, Rush & Lusk stations.

A “limited” bus service will run from Drogheda to Connolly, stopping at Balbriggan and Donabate in between. The first bus leaves Drogheda at 6.28am today, and departs at 7.55am on Sunday and Monday.

The Belfast Enterprise terminates at Drogheda station, and a bus will take passengers to Connolly.

And in Limerick, all rail services to Ennis will be replaced by a bus, because of works near the town. It will stop at both stations and Sixmilebridge in between.

Irish Rail’s advised anyone with reduced mobility to contact them ahead of setting off and for commuters to check Irish rail’s website before setting off on a journey.

- With reporting from Tom Douglas