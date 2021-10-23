#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 23 October 2021
Advertisement

Rail services in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Dublin and Louth impacted by major works this weekend

A revised timetable is in place for the weekend with bus transfers serving closed lines.

By Adam Daly Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 6:30 AM
25 minutes ago 308 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5581842
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL PASSENGERS will face significant disruptions for services this bank holiday weekend as major works in Dublin, Louth, Limerick, Clare, and Cork get underway.

Starting today, revised timetables are in place with bus transfers serving lines that have been closed.

In Cork, services will remain suspended between Cork and Mallow as part of the €12 million upgrade project until Tuesday 26 October.

Bus transfers are in place to Mallow, and that includes all trips from Cork to Dublin and Cork to Tralee as well. The daily 6.15am train from Cork to Dublin Heuston is also cancelled this weekend.

Also, from today until Tuesday the Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services are suspended too, with bus transfers in place instead.

In Dublin, the Dart line from Connolly to Howth and Malahide is suspended from today until Monday, with both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead accepting rail tickets on bus services during this time.

That means Darts will not be running to Malahide, Portmarnock, Clongriffin, Howth, Sutton, Bayside, Howth Junction and Donaghmede, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Harmonstown, Killester and Clontarf stations this weekend.

However, the DART will run as normal from Connolly to Bray and Greystones all weekend.


In Co Louth, Northern Commuter services from Connolly to Drogheda are suspended for the weekend. Once again Dublin Bus will accept tickets.

The trains will not be running to Laytown, Gormonstown, Skerries, Rush & Lusk stations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A “limited” bus service will run from Drogheda to Connolly, stopping at Balbriggan and Donabate in between. The first bus leaves Drogheda at 6.28am today, and departs at 7.55am on Sunday and Monday.

The Belfast Enterprise terminates at Drogheda station, and a bus will take passengers to Connolly.

And in Limerick, all rail services to Ennis will be replaced by a bus, because of works near the town. It will stop at both stations and Sixmilebridge in between.

Irish Rail’s advised anyone with reduced mobility to contact them ahead of setting off and for commuters to check Irish rail’s website before setting off on a journey.

- With reporting from Tom Douglas 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie