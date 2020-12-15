#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

TheJournal.ie reporter wins Irish Red Cross Journalism Excellence Award 2020

Órla Ryan has travelled to Kenya and Lebanon in recent years to cover human rights issues.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 8:49 PM
13 minutes ago 703 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5301079
File photo
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

THEJOURNAL.IE REPORTER Órla Ryan has won the Irish Red Cross Journalism Excellence Award 2020.

The prestigious award honours journalists who cover a range of humanitarian issues or who are committed to highlighting social injustices happening in Ireland or abroad. 

Órla Ryan was nominated for this evening’s award alongside Sorcha Pollak and Mark Hilliard of the Irish Times and Colm Keena, also from the Irish Times. 

In 2019, Ryan travelled to Kenya to report on women’s rights issues such as child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation.

Earlier this year, prior to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, she travelled to Lebanon where she covered a range of topics, including the potential impact of the pandemic in refugee camps, the reality of life in such camps, and the mental health impact of life as a refugee.

Speaking after being awarded this evening, Ryan said: “In my work, I try to give a platform to people whose voices are often not heard or are marginalised. I also try to bring awareness of humanitarian issues to an audience which may not typically hear about these topics. 

So to win this award is a huge honour for me, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this moment possible. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Congratulating Ryan this evening, TheJournal.ie editor said: “Órla’s dedication to telling important human stories is seen across her body of work. As noted by the judges, she has travelled to Kenya and Lebanon in recent years to cover human rights issues around child marriage and to visit refugee camps at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“Back home, she has shone a light on the practice of FGM here, including comprehensive coverage of Ireland’s first conviction for the offence. 

“In recent months, she has given voice to the survivors awaiting the publication of the report of The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation. 

This award is an extremely welcome recognition of the power of this journalism. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie