TheJournal.ie reporter wins Irish Red Cross Journalism Excellence Award 2020

THEJOURNAL.IE REPORTER Órla Ryan has won the Irish Red Cross Journalism Excellence Award 2020.

The prestigious award honours journalists who cover a range of humanitarian issues or who are committed to highlighting social injustices happening in Ireland or abroad.

Órla Ryan was nominated for this evening’s award alongside Sorcha Pollak and Mark Hilliard of the Irish Times and Colm Keena, also from the Irish Times.

In 2019, Ryan travelled to Kenya to report on women’s rights issues such as child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation.

Earlier this year, prior to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, she travelled to Lebanon where she covered a range of topics, including the potential impact of the pandemic in refugee camps, the reality of life in such camps, and the mental health impact of life as a refugee.

Speaking after being awarded this evening, Ryan said: “In my work, I try to give a platform to people whose voices are often not heard or are marginalised. I also try to bring awareness of humanitarian issues to an audience which may not typically hear about these topics.

So to win this award is a huge honour for me, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this moment possible.

Congratulating Ryan this evening, TheJournal.ie editor said: “Órla’s dedication to telling important human stories is seen across her body of work. As noted by the judges, she has travelled to Kenya and Lebanon in recent years to cover human rights issues around child marriage and to visit refugee camps at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Back home, she has shone a light on the practice of FGM here, including comprehensive coverage of Ireland’s first conviction for the offence.

“In recent months, she has given voice to the survivors awaiting the publication of the report of The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.