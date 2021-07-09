#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

Historic Irish Republican Tom Clarke's Irish language shopfront to be restored

Clarke operated a tobacconist at 55 Amiens Street, Dublin from 1908 to 1911.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Jul 2021, 12:13 PM
6 minutes ago 472 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490406

55 Amiens Street then and now 55 Amiens Street Dublin in 1908 and today in 2021 Source: National Library of Ireland

GOVERNMENT FUNDING OF €50,000 has been announced for the conservation and restoration of 55 Amiens Street, Dublin, once home to Irish Republican Tom Clarke. 

Clarke operated a tobacconist at the building from 1908 to 1911. 

Today’s funding is being made available under the Irish language shopfront stream Historic Structures Fund (HSF). 

The funding will contribute to the conservation and restoration of the original Irish language shopfront, while supporting the structural works necessary to safeguard this part of the building. 

It will also assist with the reinstatement of the gilded signwriting on the shop windows. 

The Department of Housing said the funded works will help commemorate an important era of Irish history and are part of an overall plan to bring this historic, protected building back into use. 

The project is being overseen by Dublin City Council and, on completion, it will house community, cultural and social enterprise. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“When Tom Clarke had his shop here, it was illegal to have signage in Irish,” Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said. 

“The restoration of this signage under the HSF not only commemorates an important chapter of our history, but is a celebration of our language,” Martin said. 

“I am very much looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition.” 

Applications to the Historic Structures Fund are now closed for 2021 but it is hoped to run the shopfront stream again in 2022. Applications for next year’s HSF will open later this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie