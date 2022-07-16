Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 22°C Saturday 16 July 2022
President and Taoiseach hail historic Irish rugby series win over All Blacks

President Michael D Higgins said the victory was an “outstanding and historic achievement”.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 3:13 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

POLITICAL LEADERS HAVE congratulated the Irish rugby team for their historic series victory over New Zealand.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the 32-22 victory over the All Blacks today had given the entire nation a “huge lift”.

President Michael D Higgins said the victory was an “outstanding and historic achievement”.

The President tweeted after the match in Wellington: “As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish rugby team, led by their captain Johnny Sexton, on their outstanding and historic achievement today.”

Meanwhile, Martin called it an “extraordinary, sensational and breathless victory by @IrishRugby over the All Blacks”.

“This achievement will live long in history – a first test series win, and New Zealand’s first series defeat on home soil since 1994. A huge lift for the entire nation this morning.”

Members of Ireland’s triumphant squad were pictured in tears at full-time as they savoured arguably the greatest result in their nation’s history, which also moved them top of the sport’s world rankings.

Ireland only won away to New Zealand for the first time last weekend by bouncing back from a 42-19 drubbing in the Auckland opener to triumph 23-12 in Dunedin and set up the decider.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described it as a “historic moment for Ireland in Aotearoa”.

Similarly, Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, said the victory was “extraordinary”.

She said: “An absolutely extraordinary performance as Ireland make history with our first-ever series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand!”

