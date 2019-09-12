This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents threaten High Court action against school over reduction of subjects taught in Irish

The board has said teacher shortages led to the decision to have most subjects taught in English.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 5:27 PM
39 minutes ago 3,016 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806164
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

PARENTS OF PUPILS at a school in Dundalk, Co Louth, have threatened High Court action over a decision to reduce the number of subjects taught through Irish.

Last week students at Coláiste Lú staged a walk-out over the decision.

Coláiste Lú is an aonad at Coláiste Chú Chulainn, which is an English medium school. It has about 60 pupils. 

An aonad caters for students who wish to be educated mainly through Irish in areas where it is not feasible to have a stand-alone Irish medium secondary school. 

Today parents of pupils attending Coláiste Lú said they have been “left with no choice but to file an application to the High Court to fight for the rights of students”. 

They said they were contacted by the school’s patron body, Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) after they sent the board a High Court warning letter this week and expect a meeting early next week. 

Aidan Kinsella, Coláise Lú parents council secretary, said a decision was taken last week that no further protests or walk-outs would take place to give “breathing space” to meetings organised by TDs in relation to the issue. 

“The current disruption to our children’s education should not be exacerbated by missing school days protesting. This, however, is contingent on genuine and honest engagement by LMETB and [the] principal to swiftly provide the necessary resources to re-establish the aonad as it used to be run.”

The LMETB has said teacher shortages led to the decision this year to have most subjects taught through English. 

Teachers at Irish medium units are drawn from the main school’s allocation. 

Last week LMETB said it was not in a position to commit resources sanctioned for other students to meet expectations of the parents of pupils at the aonad. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie