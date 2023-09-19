Advertisement

Tuesday 19 September 2023
Pete Pringer via Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Emergency services at the scene
# Washington DC
Irish student dies in kayaking accident in US
Ella Mills was an English student at Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University.
1.9k
0
13 minutes ago

AN IRISH STUDENT has died in the United States following a kayaking accident.

Ella Mills, who was from Dublin, was studying at Columbia University as part of a dual BA with Trinity College.

It is understood that she was on a trip with Columbia’s kayaking club when she got into difficulty on the Potomac River in Washington DC.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that a number of people came to her assistance ahead of the arrival of emergency services, but she had died.

In a statement today, Trinity College said the community “is grieving the tragic loss of Ella Mills”, who passed away on Sunday. 

“Her family, friends and classmates are in our minds at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of this tragic incident and is providing support and assistance to the family.

Columbia has said it will provide counselling supports to students of the university.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
