This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not a total lockdown, really': Life in Milan during the Covid-19 outbreak

Irish student Megan has been staying indoors in Milan since last week.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:10 AM
8 minutes ago 575 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5040349
Milan, Italy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Milan, Italy.
Milan, Italy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AN IRISH STUDENT living in Milan has been describing her living situation after Italy announced a country-wide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. 

Megan* is 21 and originally from Meath. She has been living in Milan for a number of years studying political science at the University of Milan.

Her studies have been put on hold for the past two weeks after the university closed abruptly. She lives with her parents near the famous Duomo cathedral. 

“We’re planning on just staying at home – just one or two of us going out to the supermarket, walking my dog and that’s it. Not going outside for anything else,” she told TheJournal.ie. 

“I’ve had my grandparents [in Ireland] texting us asking if we can leave the house at all. People think that it’s really on lockdown, but it’s not.”

On Monday night, Italy extended its coronavirus travel restrictions from just the north to the entire country. 

Over 9,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Italy so far, with 463 deaths. It is the second most affected country by the disease in the world, behind China. 

Neither Megan nor her parents have been diagnosed with Covid-19. 

Her mother had a cough and sore throat one day and the family found the language barrier difficult when contacting local emergency services as they don’t speak fluent Italian.  

“The next day she woke up and she was fine, but if she hadn’t been fine what would we have done? It was just like if you don’t speak Italian, we can’t help you kind of thing.” 

Since last week, Megan has only left the house to walk her puppy and stop by the supermarket. 

“We try to stay at home as much as possible,” she said. 

“In terms of people acting differently, ever since [Monday] night, it’s gotten a bit quieter but you still hear people out on the street. It’s not like total lockdown at all really.” 

Her university has been closed for the past two weeks and her graduation, supposed to take place this June, has been postponed. 

Her classmates who had been applying for Masters’ abroad have paused their applications as they expect their exams won’t be completed as planned.  

italy-rome-coronavirus-containment-measures A woman wearing a face mask in Milan last week. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Precautions 

Megan and her parents have been wearing disposable gloves and face masks in public since last month, which has led to some judgement from people on the street. 

Related Reads

10.03.20 Covid-19: How Italy became the epicentre for coronavirus in Europe, and what we can learn
08.03.20 Italy now has the second most Covid-19 deaths and cases in any country worldwide

“One day my dad and I were out walking my dog and a man came up and coughed in our faces because we were wearing masks,” she said. 

She believes further measures should have been brought in aside from just closing universities and schools, sooner rather than later.  

“Everyone was still going out and meeting each other, just not inside university buildings. It didn’t make too much of a difference.” 

Her family decided to stay and “sit it out” in Milan rather than returning to Ireland when the outbreak worsened. 

They have not been stockpiling supplies because they think this “makes the situation worse”.

“We have been buying water a lot, however, because we can’t drink the tap water here,” she said. 

“When it was announced on Saturday that they were implementing this quarantine, hundreds of people left Milan by train. I’m worried there will be a massive spike in cases in the south where they fled to.”

*Name has been changed for anonymity 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie