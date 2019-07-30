Irish teenager wins global science award for removing microplastics from water

AN IRISH TEENAGER has won an international science award for his project which removed microplastics from water.

Fionn Ferreira, from Ballydehob in west Cork, has been named the overall winner of the 2019 Google Science Fair, a prestigious annual global science competition open to students aged 13 and 18.

The 18-year-old was awarded a $50,000 (about €45,000) bursary at an awards ceremony at the Google international headquarters in Mountain View, California, yesterday.

Ferreira’s project examined a new method for extracting microplastics (plastic particles less than 5mm in diameter) from water.

At present, no screening or filtering for microplastics takes place in any European wastewater treatment centres.

Ireland plans to introduce legislation that will outlaw the sale, manufacture, import and export of products containing plastic microbeads.

Microbeads are mostly used in soaps, shower gels and facial scrubs to exfoliate skin, although they also can be found in toothpaste and abrasive cleaners.

In waterways, fish and other wildlife mistake the tiny scraps of plastic for food and, from there, the beads are integrated into the food chain.

Ferreira used ferrofluids, a combination of oil and magnetite powder, and magnets to extract microplastics from water.

In 1,000 tests, Ferreira was able to remove over 87% of microplastics from water samples.

“The method used was most effective on fibres obtained from a washing machine and least effective on polypropylene plastics,” he said.

Ferreira stated that his proposal could “form the basis for an effective way of extracting microplastic from water”, adding: “The next step is to scale this up to an industrial scale.”