Irish student to have asteroid named after him after winning a top award at international science fair

A DUBLIN STUDENT is set to have an asteroid named after him after taking a top prize at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

Adam Kelly, a 17-year-old who attends Skerries Community College, won the prize in the systems software category of the fair in Phoenix, Arizona last week.

The young man made it to the international event after taking the SFI Intel ISEF award at the SciFest final in November.

Along with a $3,000 cash prize and an asteroid named after him, Kelly will also be one of 25 students attending the week-long Stockholm international youth science seminar where nobel prize-winning scientists will be in attendance.

He also picked up a $5,000 prize in the ‘Best in category’ as well as $1,000 for his school.

The recognition comes on the back of his work in the area of physics and computing, involving quantum computer software, which works “at an unprecedented speed on vast calculations with applications in fields such as astronomy and climatology”.

“I was very excited to have the opportunity to travel to Phoenix and to present my work to some of the top STEM professionals in the world,” he said.

“I really enjoyed meeting young people from all over the world and seeing the different projects that they are working on.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to share ideas and to learn, and I am so thankful to my family, friends, teachers and everyone at SciFest who have supported me up to now.”

Some seven million school students across the world develop and present research projects at local science competitions in a bid to make it to the prestigious Intel international convention.

Around 1,700 winners, of local and regional mix, make it to the competition which hands out more than $4 million in awards and scholarships.

SciFest founder and CEO, Shelia Porter said: “We are all very proud of Adam and his achievement in receiving a first prize finish in his category ‘systems software’.

“Participating in Intel ISEF is a wonderful opportunity, and I know Adam has really enjoyed the experience. SciFest is all about encouraging a love of science, technology, engineering and maths among young people.

“Adam has developed a truly innovative project and we are delighted that he has had the opportunity to bring it to an international audience. We wish him every success for the future,” she said.