#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

Minister says Irish third-level students fleeing Ukraine can continue their studies in Ireland

Simon Harris said work is also underway to ensure Ukrainian people can access higher education in Ireland too.

By Jane Moore Monday 14 Mar 2022, 8:23 PM
1 hour ago 4,846 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5711080
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH STUDENTS WHO have had to leave Ukraine in the middle of their studies will be able to continue their studies in Ireland, the Minister for Further and Higher Education has said.

Simon Harris today met with the Irish Universities Association (IAE) to discuss the higher education sector’s response to the situation in Ukraine.

The sector has agreed it will provide places for Irish students who have had to leave Ukraine in the middle of their studies. The majority of these students were studying medicine or dentistry.

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) has put in place a working group with the deans of medicine, the Medical Council, the department and admissions officers to “ensure that Irish students returning from the Ukraine can continue their education and integrate the relevant programme at the right level”. 

Harris and the IUA also agreed a central point of contact was required for people coming from Ukraine seeking to enter higher education here, which will be put in place in the coming days.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Harris said there will be “a variety of responses required by our sector”.

“The most pressing will be the ability to access English language supports. This is crucial to ensuring people have the ability to understand the information being presented to them, and to help them embed in Irish society,” he said. 

“We will also need to provide employment opportunities for people and offer people the chance to engage in further education.”

He said the “immediate priority” when it comes to higher education is to ensure Irish students fleeing Ukraine can continue their studies here.

“My Department has contacted them all and they are deeply traumatised by what has unfolded. We will work to extend supports and care to them,” Harris said. 

“The IUA universities have confirmed they will provide places necessary and we look forward to working with them on that.”

It comes after Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu arrived safely back in Ireland after fleeing Ukraine.

Racheal was in her first year studying medicine in the northeastern city of Sumy before the university was forced to close.

She said last week that an announcement from Harris that returning students can continue their studies in Ireland is “such a relief”.

“Going out to another country again, I don’t know how that would go down with the family,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harris also said that the department and the IUA universities will also work collectively to ensure Ukrainian people can access higher education here too.

“I will continue to engage with colleagues across the sector to ensure we can offer an effective response to the worst humanitarian crisis of our lifetime,” he added.

On Sunday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the BBC that Ireland has so far accepted 5,500 people fleeing Ukraine and may take in more than 100,000.

He said Ireland’s priority is the humanitarian response to what he termed “the worst displacement of people since World War Two”.

“Our primary impulse is to assist those fleeing war,” he said.

“The Irish people are very seized by a series of atrocities that are going on. What we’re witnessing on our screens every evening is really shocking people and there is huge human empathy there to help the women and the children.”

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie