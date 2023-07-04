Irish students form guard of honour on Greek island to mourn teenagers

IRISH STUDENTS HAVE formed a guard of honour along the streets of Ios as the bodies of two teenagers who died on holiday left the Greek island.

St Michael’s College principal Tim Kelleher told the PA news agency that students placed yellow roses on the hearses of Andrew McDonnell and Max Wall as they travelled on to a ferry departing towards Athens.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in the Greek capital later today.

The two students had attended the Dublin school and completed their Leaving Certificate exams last month.

Niall Carson / PA Niall Carson / PA / PA

Investigations are underway into the cause of death of the teenagers.

The school released an initial statement about the death of Andrew before later confirming Max had also died.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal :

“An Garda Sióchána is aware of the death of two Irish citizens in separate circumstances on the Greek island of Ios. Two members of An Garda Síochána have travelled to Ios to provide assistance with the ongoing investigations and with the repatriation of both men.”

“As this is an investigation led by Greek authorities, An Garda Sióchána has no further comment at this time.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin previously said a consular officer was in Ios supporting the families involved.

He described the teenagers’ deaths as “devastating” and “every parent’s nightmare”.

A book of condolence has been opened at St Michael’s College and floral tributes have been laid.

The Dublin school said in a statement on Sunday that Max was “a constant source of positivity” and described Andrew as a “popular” student and a “committed” footballer.