Irishman found dead in Ibiza hotel

AN IRISH HOLIDAYMAKER has been found dead at his hotel room in the San Antonio resort on Ibiza.

Initial reports pointed to the tourist being British, but police today described the man as a 34-year-old Irish national.

He was staying at the four-star Hotel Tropical in the centre of San Antonio.

Hotel sources have also confirmed the holidaymaker was Irish, although the hotel has said it will not be making any official comment.

Advertisement

An ongoing investigation into the unnamed tourist’s death is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “I can confirm we are investigating the death of an Irish national at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The autopsy will help investigators determine the cause of death.”

The alarm was raised just before 4pm yesterday. Emergency responders rushed to the hotel but the tourist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is said to have been staying with friends at the hotel, with well-placed sources saying they had interviewed a cousin.