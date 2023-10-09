Advertisement

Irish Troops during a previous return home after a deployment with UNIFIL in South Lebanon.
# Peacekeeping missions
Irish troops in Lebanon take shelter as fire is exchanged across Blue Line
A Defence Forces spokesperson said that the fire is dissipating, and troops are monitoring the situation from their protected positions
1 hour ago

IRISH SOLDIERS TAKING part in a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon took shelter today as fire was exchanged across the Blue Line. 

The Blue Line is a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel. 

Troops of the 122nd Infantry Battalion in UNIFIL went into ‘Groundhog’ today at 1.25 pm, where they continue to “monitor the situation from protected positions”. 

This group involves 342 Irish Defence Forces personnel who are currently serving. 

A Defence Forces spokesperson said that all Irish and Maltese soldiers “are accounted for and are safe”. 

A briefing sent out this evening on the current situation facing Irish troops abroad also stated that 13 Irish personnel serving as UN Observers in Israel, Lebanon and Syria are “maintaining a high level of vigilance and continue to monitor the situation”. 

A Defence Forces spokesperson added that all Irish personnel serving in these locations are currently safe, and complying with UN security precautions. 

Troops of the 68th Infantry Group currently serving in Syria are also maintaining a high degree of vigilance. 

All of their non-essential activities are currently suspended. This group includes 116 Irish personnel. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
