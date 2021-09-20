#Open journalism No news is bad news

'We should have known': Irish Water chief apologises for contaminated water incidents

At least 52 people fell ill after untreated water passed through the system.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 20 Sep 2021, 8:58 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH WATER’S CHIEF executive has apologised to customers who became ill after recent contaminated water incidents. 

The incidents at plants in Ballymore Eustace, which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin city, and in Creagh, which serves Gorey in Co Wexford, led to at least 52 confirmed illnesses. 

Irish Water has been criticised for failing to warn the public that there were issues with the drinking water supply. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, chief executive Niall Gleeson said Irish Water had only been notified there was an issue on 26 August – five days after the problem began – and by that stage the issue had been resolved. 

“Wexford county council had resolved the problem and at that point the untreated water had been in the system, but had flushed through,” he said. “So there was no advantage in putting on a boil water notice at that stage when we were informed.

“The issue here is we should have been informed by Wexford County Council as soon as the incident happened. Now, I know they had some communication issues with their own operational staff around the issue, but that’s what we’re investigating now.”

Gleeson said Irish Water had discovered the issue during an audit of the plant and then informed the HSE and the EPA.

He said there were issues with the process in the plant and with alarms, but there were secondary indicators of an issue that “should have been picked up”.

Gleeson acknowledged that Irish Water “should have known” and is now rolling out an audit of the country’s 20 largest plants.  He said the company will also work with operational staff in local authorities to ensure they understand the processes and alarm conditions. 

Minister O’Brien met with representatives from Irish Water, Dublin City Council, and Wexford County Council yesterday to discuss these next steps.

“We would like to apologise to all of our customers, these incidences certainly shouldn’t have happened,” Glesson said.

“We should have communicated quicker, we should have dealt with the HSE and the EPA to agree necessary steps when untreated water went into the system. So there was there was a failure there. We’re taking steps to make sure those failures don’t happen again.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

