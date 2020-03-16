Irish Water asking people to conserve water where possible, including in out-of-use buildings

IRISH WATER IS asking the public to conserve water where possible to help maintain vital water and wastewater services in the country during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The organisation is particularly asking for buildings that will be out of use for a while to turn off non-essential water services “including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals”.

The Irish Water crisis management team has been meeting over the last few weeks to deal with supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish Water has reminded people that antiseptic wipes should be disposed of in a bin and not flushed down the toilet.

It is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks.

The managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said the organisation’s priority is the “safety and well-being” of its staff, and the maintenance of water and wastewater services.

“As the situation evolves our plans will be amended and adapted to meet all of the emerging challenges. We are confident that we have the capacity and capability to maintain critical services for the country.”