This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Water asking people to conserve water where possible, including in out-of-use buildings

All non-essential water should be turned off in buildings that won’t be used for a period of time.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 16 Mar 2020, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 11,548 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048161
Image: Shutterstock/Torsak Thammachote
Image: Shutterstock/Torsak Thammachote

IRISH WATER IS asking the public to conserve water where possible to help maintain vital water and wastewater services in the country during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The organisation is particularly asking for buildings that will be out of use for a while to turn off non-essential water services “including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals”.

The Irish Water crisis management team has been meeting over the last few weeks to deal with supply during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Irish Water has reminded people that antiseptic wipes should be disposed of in a bin and not flushed down the toilet.  

It is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks.

The managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said the organisation’s priority is the “safety and well-being” of its staff, and the maintenance of water and wastewater services.

“As the situation evolves our plans will be amended and adapted to meet all of the emerging challenges. We are confident that we have the capacity and capability to maintain critical services for the country.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie