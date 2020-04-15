This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Water staff threatened with machetes and pelted with rocks during three-year period of abuse

An incident log shows that 21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by staff since 2017.

By Ken Foxe Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,567 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074020
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

THREATS WITH A machete, speeding cars veering towards a team of workers and rocks being thrown at vans were among the instances of abuse and assault reported by Irish Water staff over the past three years.

A log of flashpoints since 2017 shows that 21 instances of assault or abuse were reported by staff or contractors of the water utility, including ten last year.

In Galway city last year, a contractor crew were threatened with a machete by an irate homeowner, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

A note of the incident explained: “The male involved was standing on his property waving the 500mm machete at the contractor crew installing boundary boxes in the footpath outside his house.”

Two incidents were also recorded in Co Donegal involving attacks on people working for Irish Water.

In March, “one of [the] contractor’s traffic management operatives was assaulted by a member of the public. As of yet unsure if he needed medical treatment. The operative reported the incident to the gardaí.”

Another similar incident followed three months later in June in the same county.

A database of the complaints noted: “Contractor operative was attacked by a stranger. Operative received several blows to the head before the gardaí arrived and arrested the attacker.

“Operative was taken to hospital for examination and was advised to rest for the remainder of the day.”

‘Irish Water scum’

In another incident last year, three employees of Dublin City Council who were working on behalf of Irish Water were verbally abused by a gang of people.

A note of the incident said: “While one individual shouted obscenities and referred to … employees as ‘scumbags’, ‘kn***ers’, and ‘Irish Water scum’, another photographed their vehicles.”

The records also detail another assault on a worker in Tipperary in February along with “insinuating remarks”.

Two months later, also in Tipperary, a “contractor operative was confronted by an aggressive member of the public who threatened and verbally abused him.”

A log of the incident continued: “The operative consulted with the site caretaker who was able to identify the aggressor.”

In 2018, five assaults or threats were recorded including one sinister incident in the early hours of the morning in Dublin city.

“[The] incident took place at 2.00am when gang of 4/5 persons questioned crew about their work and looked for ID,” said the Irish Water records.

In Mayo, a staff member of Irish Water sat into her vehicle and was starting to reverse when she noticed a cardboard box had been placed against the rear wheel.

According to the records, she then got out and removed the box, and noticed abusive graffiti had been daubed on the vehicle.

Children threw rocks

Six further incidents were reported in 2017 including one where a member of the public harassed a staff member on the phone and then turned up at Irish Water offices to continue verbally abusing him.

In another case in north Dublin that March, two cars approached a work site at high speed.

An account of the incident said: “Just as the vehicles passed by the works, [a] silver car swerved in towards an operative. Operatives had to jump onto the bank to avoid the car.”

The cars subsequently crashed into each other and clipped the back of an Irish Water cabin.

“The two cars stopped a short distance up the road. There were four people in the silver car and three people in the red car. They got out of the cars and starting roaring down towards the crew, who were within the caged site,” said the note.

The gang then got back into the two cars, only to return some time later to verbally abuse and threaten the work crew again.

In another incident in Limerick, a contractor drove to an emergency job as part of a leakage repair project in the county.

A description said: “Local children threw rocks at their van and damaged it.”

Asked about the log of attacks and threats on employees and contractors, a spokeswoman for Irish Water said: “We have no further comment to make on it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ken Foxe  / Journalist lecturer and freelance reporter
@kenfoxe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie