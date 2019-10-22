This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Boil water notice issued for 600,000 people in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 6:14 PM
7 minutes ago
The affected areas.

IRISH WATER HAS issued a boil water notice affecting over 600,000 people in the Dublin, Kildare and Meath areas.

The notice has been issued with immediate effect for the entire supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process at the Leixlip water treatment plant which may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink, Irish Water said. 

The areas affected in the capital stretch from the north inner suburbs of Dublin up to Skerries and Balbriggan in the North and Corduff and Clonsilla in the West. In Kildare, Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth are all affected – as is the town of Dunboyne in Meath.

Irish Water said the issues have now been resolved, but said that the water is travelling through the system which is why the notice is being out in place.

A spokeswoman said: “This Boil Water Notice impacts approximately 600,000 people supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant. The areas impacted are as follows; parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath. Full details are in the accompanying map and on water.ie.

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses.”

“We would like to reassure our customers that that Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Fingal County Council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water said it is contacting all registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil ater Notice to advise them.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

