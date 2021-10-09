#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 17°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Repair works on water supply in south Dublin to be completed later today

Works are underway at a watermain in Stillorgan, which services several parts of the city.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,878 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570006
Image: Eleanor Keegan/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eleanor Keegan/Photocall Ireland

A burst watermain affecting south Dublin and the city centre is still undergoing repair works, Irish Water has said. 

It expects the repair works to be largely complete by later this afternoon. 

The damage occurred at a large watermain in the Stillorgan area, which supplies a number of areas across the capital.

Areas affected include Leeson Street, Ballsbridge, Stillorgan, Blackrock, Donnybrook, Merrion, Booterstown and surrounding areas in Dublin City.

Irish Water said customers in Clonskeagh, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Terenure, Rathfarnham and Windy Arbour may also experience lower than normal pressure as a result of the repair works.

Dedicated water service crews are working with Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown and Dublin City Councils to restore water “as quickly as possible to impacted customers”, the company added. 

It hopes that by re-configuring the water network it will reduce the impact of the disruption and maintain supply to as many customers as possible.

Following repairs, it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

“The repairs are complex and are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” said Irish Water spokesman Joe O’Reilly.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Eoghan Dalton
