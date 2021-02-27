#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 27 February 2021
Potential disruption to water supply in South Dublin city as Irish Water carries out essential works

The work involves replacing old cast iron water mains.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 27 Feb 2021, 6:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy

IRISH WATER WILL carry out essential water main improvement works on the South Circular Road in Dublin city this weekend.

According to Irish Water, the work begins today and involves replacing old cast iron water mains, with the first phase of these works being carried out successfully last weekend.

While Irish Water and Dublin City Council have said that the water network has been reconfigured to cause as little disruption as possible, there may be some disruption with lower water pressure.

These areas may be impacted by the works:

  • South Circular Road
  • Rialto
  • Warrenmount
  • Dolphins Barn
  • Donore Avenue
  • The Liberties

Areas surrounding the South Circular Road may also be affected.

Traffic management will be in place throughout the weekend while work is ongoing, with local and emergency traffic being maintained throughout.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Dublin City Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause,” said Matthew Thompson of Irish Water.

“The delivery of these essential works will help to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Dublin 8 and surrounding areas ensuring a safer more sustainable water supply.”

Irish Water has said that it regrets any inconvenience caused by these works.

A customer care helpline is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278, and Irish Water can also be reached on Twitter at @IWCare.

