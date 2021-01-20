#Open journalism No news is bad news

People in Dublin asked to conserve water and check for leaks ahead of sub-zero temperatures

Irish Water experienced a higher than normal volume of bursts during the cold snap earlier this month.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 7:04 PM
Image: Shutterstock/mikhail62
Image: Shutterstock/mikhail62

IRISH WATER IS asking homes and businesses across the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) to check for leaks and to conserve water ahead of expected freezing temperatures over the coming days. 

Earlier this month, following freezing temperatures and the subsequent thaw, the public water network experienced a higher than normal volume of bursts.

Irish Water and local authorities in the GDA carried out hundreds of leak and burst repairs arising from the cold snap.

Almost 40 megalitres per day, the equivalent of 16 olympic sized swimming pools, has been saved following the completion of these repairs and through the efforts of the public to conserve water.

“Demand for water whilst still high, it has stabilised as Irish Water working with our local authority partners continues to address bursts across the network,” Irish water head of operations Tom Cuddy said.

However, as we face another spell of sub-zero temperatures from tonight we are appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, and to turn off water where it’s not needed.

Irish Water is also appealing to customers to check outside pipes in particular that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and report leaks they see on the public network to us.

“We are also asking the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding Covid-19,” Cuddy said. 

Leaks can be reported to Irish Water on 1850 278 278. 

