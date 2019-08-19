Irish Water warns about potential smells from Ringsend treatment plant in the coming days

Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month

IRISH WATER IS warning about potential smells from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming days due to maintenance at the facility.

The works themselves are being carried out to reduce the risk of odours from the plant but Irish Water said there could lead to smells in the interim.

“These works are essential maintenance works on one of the odour control units at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, and involve replacing carbon odour control media to ensure any odours generated in the primary clarifiers are effectively treated,” Irish Water said today.

“There may be intermittent odours while these works are carried out.”

The works are beginning immediately and will take about five days.

Wastewater treatment sites have been under the spotlight recently with a number of overflows and discharges being reported.

Figures seen by TheJournal.ie show that billions of litres of untreated wastewater have overflowed from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant since 2015.