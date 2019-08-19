This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Water warns about potential smells from Ringsend treatment plant in the coming days

It’s a result of maintenance works at the site.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 10:46 AM
6 minutes ago 386 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772128
Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month
Image: Dublin City Shots
Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month
Discoloured water pictured flowing into the River Liffey from the Ringsend plant earlier this month
Image: Dublin City Shots

IRISH WATER IS warning about potential smells from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming days due to maintenance at the facility. 

The works themselves are being carried out to reduce the risk of odours from the plant but Irish Water said there could lead to smells in the interim. 

“These works are essential maintenance works on one of the odour control units at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, and involve replacing carbon odour control media to ensure any odours generated in the primary clarifiers are effectively treated,” Irish Water said today.

“There may be intermittent odours while these works are carried out.”

The works are beginning immediately and will take about five days. 

Wastewater treatment sites have been under the spotlight recently with a number of overflows and discharges being reported.

Figures seen by TheJournal.ie show that billions of litres of untreated wastewater have overflowed from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant since 2015.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie