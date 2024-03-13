Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
boiling point

All waters near Irish shores to be under pressure from climate change by end of century - report

The new research published today is designed to help support the selection of sites to be designated as Marine Protected Areas.
1
132
6 minutes ago

WATERS NEAR IRISH shores are on track to all be under pressure from climate change come the end of this century, according to a new report.

Researchers at the Plymouth Marine Laboratory in the UK, working with Irish marine conservation organisation Fair Seas, have identified the marine areas that, with some help, could be most resilient to climate change and protect biodiversity.

The new research published today is designed to help support the selection of sites to be designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). 

Maps projecting the future conditions of Irish inland waters (areas of sea close to the shore) show that they are likely to all be under various types of pressure from climate change by 2100.

Overall, there are some areas of Irish waters – mostly in offshore regions – that are more resilient than others to the effects of climate change and coud host ‘sanctuaries’ for biodiversity.

Fair Seas coordinator Dr Donal Griffin said the report should “help Ireland choose the areas that will benefit biodiversity the most in the face of ever-worsening impacts of climate change”. 

The threat of climate change to Irish waters came into focus last summer when a marine heatwave hit the North Atlantic near Ireland and the UK.

“The marine heatwaves that struck Ireland and across the world last summer are a stark reminder of the effects of climate change,” Dr Griffin said.

“Rising sea temperatures may cause fish and other species typically found in Irish waters to move out of our marine area to cooler northern latitudes. Marine Protected Areas provide a huge opportunity for us to preserve our biodiversity for future generations and we need to be smart about where they are located.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     