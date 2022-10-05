Irish woman arrested in South Africa in connection with murders of two men in 2014

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN IRISH WOMAN has been arrested in South Africa in connection with the murders of two men over eight years ago.
The 42-year-old woman was arrested in Bloemfontein today by the Hawks, a priority crimes unit within the South African police, after Interpol issued a warrant for her arrest.
She was detained in connection with the murders of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014.
A statement from the Hawks said the force received information on 28 September that the woman was in Bloemfontein. They followed up on the information and she was subsequently arrested in the suburb of Pellisier.
Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan, both from Coolock in Dublin, were last seen on 22 April 2014.
They had travelled from Dublin to Cavan but never returned, prompting family members to raise the alarm.
The car in which they were travelling was discovered beside a lake in Westmeath four days after they went missing.
Their bodies were found at Inchicup island at Lough Sheelin on the Cavan/Meath border on 26 May 2014. The two friends had been shot dead.
South African police said the woman fled Ireland after the murders. She was expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court today.
