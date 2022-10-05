Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Irish woman arrested in South Africa in connection with murders of two men in 2014

The bodies of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan were found in May 2014.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 11:09 PM
6 minutes ago 820 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885425
Anthony Keegan and Eoin O'Connor.
Image: Garda Press Office
Anthony Keegan and Eoin O'Connor.
Anthony Keegan and Eoin O'Connor.
Image: Garda Press Office

AN IRISH WOMAN has been arrested in South Africa in connection with the murders of two men over eight years ago.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in Bloemfontein today by the Hawks, a priority crimes unit within the South African police, after Interpol issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was detained in connection with the murders of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014. 

A statement from the Hawks said the force received information on 28 September that the woman was in Bloemfontein. They followed up on the information and she was subsequently arrested in the suburb of Pellisier.

Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan, both from Coolock in Dublin, were last seen on 22 April 2014.

They had travelled from Dublin to Cavan but never returned, prompting family members to raise the alarm. 

The car in which they were travelling was discovered beside a lake in Westmeath four days after they went missing.

Their bodies were found at Inchicup island at Lough Sheelin on the Cavan/Meath border on 26 May 2014. The two friends had been shot dead.

South African police said the woman fled Ireland after the murders. She was expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court today.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie