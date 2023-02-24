Tributes paid to Irish woman who died while hiking in western Australia

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to an Irish woman who died while hiking in the Hellfire Bay area in western Australia.

The woman has been named as Fiona Lavelle (41), formerly from Keel, Achill Island, county Mayo.

The nurse-turned-paramedic emigrated from Ireland years ago with her husband John McLoughlin.

Fiona had been hiking in the Cape Le Grand National Park when she went missing on Tuesday. Her body was found during a search operation on Wednesday.

She was a well-respected paramedic with St John WA.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The St John community is deeply saddened by the events which unfolded today. Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of our team member.

“Our focus is on supporting our people and the broader St John community.

“We offer our thanks to WA Police, the State Emergency Service and all those who participated in the search.”

It is expected that her remains will be repatriated to Ireland for burial here.

Martin McLoughlin, a member of Mayo County Council and uncle of Fiona’s husband, said the exact details of what happened are still unknown.

“Fiona was a lovely person. She loved the outdoor life, especially hiking in her spare time. Her death is an absolute tragedy”, Councillor McLoughlin told the Irish Examiner.