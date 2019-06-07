This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Irish woman one of 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance.

By Conor McCrave Friday 7 Jun 2019, 12:24 PM
38 minutes ago 7,091 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4672262
Scene of the accident
Image: AP/PA Images
Scene of the accident
Scene of the accident
Image: AP/PA Images

AN IRISH WOMAN has been killed in a bus crash in Dubai. 

The incident happened yesterday evening and involved a tourist bus run by Omani government-owned transport company Mwasalat. 

In a statement yesterday, it said: “we would like to inform you that our bus on trip E05 was involved in an unfortunate traffic accident today at 6pm in Dubai.

“Mwasalat has paid great attention to the incident immediately on receipt of news and has been in direct contact with the competent authorities at Dubai to look after the incident.”

Dubai police said it occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The number of fatalities was initially reported as 15 but later reported by Dubai police to be 17. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed there was an Irish woman killed in the incident and it was providing consular assistance.



