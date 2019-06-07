Irish woman one of 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

AN IRISH WOMAN has been killed in a bus crash in Dubai.

The incident happened yesterday evening and involved a tourist bus run by Omani government-owned transport company Mwasalat.

In a statement yesterday, it said: “we would like to inform you that our bus on trip E05 was involved in an unfortunate traffic accident today at 6pm in Dubai.

“Mwasalat has paid great attention to the incident immediately on receipt of news and has been in direct contact with the competent authorities at Dubai to look after the incident.”

Dubai police said it occurred on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The number of fatalities was initially reported as 15 but later reported by Dubai police to be 17.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed there was an Irish woman killed in the incident and it was providing consular assistance.