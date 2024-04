AN IRISH WOMAN has died after being stabbed in a bar in Queens, New York last night.

Sarah McNally (41), from Longford, was a bartender in the Irish pub where the attack occurred, according to a report from CBS News.

The man who attacked her turned the knife on himself, inflicting wounds to his back and neck, police sources said. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The attack occurred at the Céilí House Bar in Maspeth, Queens, at about 6:30 pm local time yesterday.

Advertisement

CBS said that people who knew her told them the assailant was McNally’s boyfriend.

Local residents left candles outside the bar in tribute to Sarah and told CBS News, “she was the best” and that she was “down to earth” and “the life of the party”.

Longford county councillor Martin Monaghan told RTÉ Radio that McNally was an “integral part” of life in the town before she left for the US.

“It’s very cruel. People struggle to say the right words at this time and there’s little anyone can say to make things better for Sarah’s parents.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time and a tragedy away from home makes things an awful lot worse,” he said.