Sinn Féin criticises Government decision to gift scarves partly made of NZ wool for Paddy's Day

SINN FÉIN HAS hit out at the Government over its choice of St Patrick’s Day gifts for diplomats and criticised it for sourcing partly New Zealand blend wool products.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane said it was a missed opportunity by the Government not to promote 100% Irish wool garments.

As reported by Business Plus yesterday, Government minister will gift Irish wool blankets and scarves to dignitaries as part of a campaign to promote Irish wool.

However, some of the products are blended with 40% New Zealand wool.

Kerrane said that on the face of it the campaign is positive, but that it is “disingenuous” to represent the wool used as Irish when it is not entirely.

“I appreciate that yarn blends vary for clothing items and that the company which produces the yarn which has been used is Irish itself. However, the reality is the Government has missed an opportunity to gift items which are made completely with wool sourced from the island,” the Roscommon Galway TD said.

Kerrane added: “I know from engaging with groups such as the Galway Wool Co-op that the use of wool sources from overseas is really disheartening, particularly when they are working so hard to reinvigorate and build the Irish wool sector.”

She said the Government has repeatedly said that they want to rebuild and support the Irish wool sector but that this decision “flies directly in the face of that”.

“If we are to support the Irish wool sector and Irish sheep farmers and showcase our potential overseas, that must start with using all-Irish wool,” Kerrane said.

The Government has been contacted for comment.